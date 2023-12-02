PKL 2023: Bengaluru Bulls players full list, price and live stream details

Bengaluru Bulls, who made the playoffs in six out of nine seasons so far, have had the privilege of being called the champions only once. They have also been able to reach only two finals, with a conversion rate of playoffs to final, a dismal 33 per cent and from playoffs to champions at 16.2 per cent.

However, just ahead of the 10th season, which will finally see teams play their games at all 12 home grounds, the Bulls have packed their unit with 25 members and the most expensive of them all was their skipper Viaksh Kandola.

The team known for Manjeet Chillar's brilliant tactics in the early days of the league, will now rely heavily upon retained players like Neeraj Narwal, Bharat Hooda and defender Saurabh Nandal. The team known for Manjeet Chillar's brilliant tactics in the early days of the league, will now rely heavily upon retained players like Neeraj Narwal, Bharat Hooda and defender Saurabh Nandal.

Retained Players: Neeraj Narwal (Raider), Bharat Hooda (Raider), Saurabh Nandal (Defender), Aman (Defender), Yash Hooda (Defender)

Players bought in this year’s auction with their role and price



Player Role Price in Rupees Piotr Pamulak Raider 13 Lakhs Md. Liton Ali Defender 13 Lakhs Vikash Khandola Raider 55.25 Lakhs Sachin Narwal All Rounder 23.25 Lakhs Vishal Defender 20 Lakhs Monu Raider 24.1 Lakhs Ponparthiban Subramanian Defender 19.2 Lakhs Surjeet Singh Defender 14.2 Lakhs Abhishek Singh Raider 14 Lakhs Ran Singh All Rounder 13 Lakhs Banty Raider 13 Lakhs Sunder Defender 13 Lakhs Sushil Raider 13 Lakhs Rakshith Defender 9 Lakhs Rohit Kumar Defender 9 Lakhs Ankit Defender 9 Lakhs

New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed

Parteek (Defender), Akshit (Raider), Arulnathababu (Defender), Aditya Shankar Powar (Defender)

Live Streaming and match details Bengaluru Bulls

What is the home ground of the Bengaluru Bulls?

Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru is the home ground of PKL franchise Bengaluru Bulls

How many matches will Bengaluru Bulls play at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru?

Bengaluru Bulls will play four games at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue.

When will the Bengaluru Bulls play their first game?

Bengaluru Bulls will begin their campaign on December 03, 2023, against the Gujarat Giants at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Bengaluru?

The PKL 2023 will reach Bengaluru on December 8 with the first match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC.

Where will the Bengaluru Bulls’ matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?

Bengaluru Bulls’ matches in PKL 2023 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India.

Where can people livestream Bengaluru Bulls’ matches in PKL 2023?

People can livestream Bengaluru Bulls' matches in PKL 2023 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app.