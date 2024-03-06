PM Modi rides underwater metro, launches Rs 15k crore projects in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crore in West Bengal's Kolkata, including dedicating India's first underwater metro service to the citizens. The projects were related to improving the city's urban transportation system, such as metro rail and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Modi was also spotted taking a metro ride on underwater Kolkata's Esplanade - Howrah Maidan metro route. A video also emerged from the scene, showing the PM interacting with several school children during the journey.

Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West Corridor has been built at a cost of Rs 4,965 crore. The under-river section of the tunnel is 520 metres long and takes about 45 seconds to cross via the metro.

Taking to microblogging site 'X' (formerly Twitter), Modi said, "The metro journey was made memorable thanks to the company of these youngsters and those who worked on this project. We also travelled through the tunnel under the Hooghly river."

In another post, he lauded the launch of the underwater metro service and called it a "proud" moment. "It's a very special day for the people of Kolkata as the city's metro network gets significantly enhanced. Connectivity will get a boost and traffic will get decongested. It's a proud moment that the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section has the first underwater metro transportation tunnel under any major river in our country."

"Memorable moments from the Kolkata Metro. I bow to the Jan Shakti and will keep serving them with renewed vigour," Modi said.

What other projects were inaugurated by PM Modi?

Other than Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan - Esplanade Metro section, he also inaugurated the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section, Taratala - Majerhat Metro section (part of the Joka- Esplanade line) for the West Bengal capital city.

Additionally, he inaugurated multiple metro projects in various cities, including Pune and Agra. These include the Pune Metro from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch; Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension project (Phase IB) from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station; Agra Metro's stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar; and Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor. He flagged off train services on these sections. Modi also laid the foundation stone for extending Pune Metro Rail project Phase 1 between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro-Nigdi, an official press release issued by the Centre stated.