Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Probe handed to NIA, suspect untraceable. 10 points

Rameshwaram Cafe blast updates: Days after an explosion shook Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the explosion site on Tuesday to probe the incident.

Visuals emerged from Rameshwaram Cafe, where a low-intensity blast took place on March 1, showing a team of NIA investigating the scene. The development followed a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed the probe to the agency, which re-registered the case and started an investigation.

Top updates on Rameshwaram Cafe blast:

1) According to reports, the main suspect behind the blast was seen wearing a cap, mask and glasses. The suspect, a man aged about 25-30 years, was also captured in the CCTV footage that emerged from the site but remains untraceable as of now.

2) The suspect had left behind a bag, which carried the timer-based low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) that resulted in the blast during lunchtime around 1 pm. Multiple CCTV footage from the area is being examined to furnish more information. The officials are investigating many possible angles, including business rivalry, they said.

3) "It was a low-intensity blast. A youth came and kept a small bag, which exploded after an hour. About 10 people received injuries. 7-8 teams formed to probe the incident. We are looking from all angles. I ask every resident of Bengaluru not to worry," Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said.

CCTV footage sheds light on blast suspect

4) In the CCTV footage, the main suspect was spotted entering the cafe. He ordered Idli and was talking on the phone while eating. The police are trying to find a connection between the suspect's phone and the blast. The official said that about 500 numbers were active in use in the area at that time.

5) On the Centre's decision to hand over the case to NIA, the Karnataka government said they were okay with it. "Whatever it is, we are open for investigation. We have a very great police team here in Karnataka. If they have given it to the NIA, there is nothing wrong in it...," Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said.

Incident taken very seriously, says CM

6) Earlier, the Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act. "Cases like bomb blasts are not minor incidents. The government has taken this very seriously in view of the safety of the people," state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said earlier. The case is also being probed, eyeing the impending Lok Sabha elections and any bid to scare away investors coming to Bengaluru.

7) The Karnataka government also said they are looking at any possible connection with the 2022 Mangaluru blast. "We do not know if there is any connection with the Mangaluru blast. They have used a similar material and the same system technically…We will definitely find the person," Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said.

Four detained in connection with the case

8) The Bengaluru central crime branch has detained four people in the incident, however, no arrests have been made so far. The detained people are being questioned about the main suspect, the officials said.

9) Meanwhile, the incident has become the latest flashpoint between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Congress in the state. The BJP alleged a "dire" law and order situation in the state, blaming the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, while the Congress asked the Opposition to refrain from "politicising" the matter.

Cafe to resume operations from March 8

10) The Rameshwaram Cafe has 11 units, and the owners were planning to set up their 12th unit, for which an advance deposit was also paid. The cafe CEO urged the government to take strong action against the culprits and remained optimistic about the unit's return to business. "We need all your blessings to show what the power of youth is and to say we are Indians and we are no less than anybody. We're going to launch on Friday (March 8) with a good bang. And we need all of your support," Raghavendra Rao said.