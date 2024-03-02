Blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe shakes startup, IT community

The blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe has created distress and concern among the startup and IT community and raised questions related to safety and security. About 10 people were reportedly injured in a low-intensity bomb blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular restaurant in Brookefield in Bengaluru. The surrounding area is a major hub for the Indian technology industry and houses many startups and top IT companies like IBM, SAP, Accenture as well as International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB) and Prestige Technostar.

"We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations,” said Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director, Rameshwaram Cafe. “Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and pray for their speedy recovery,” said Raghavendra.

Many entrepreneurs and techies came forward to express sadness over the blast incident and highlighted the need for better security measures in the city.

“The recent incident at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru that claimed victims is a turning point for me as a woman entrepreneur half distressed and really worried about the security of our community in Bengaluru - the city of information technology,” said Nidhi Agarwal, founder, SpaceMantra, a provider of an online marketplace for the construction and interior industry. “The (incident) not only creates a breach of the safety we try to provide for employees and customers but also highlights the pressing need for the holistic security organization in the town. We as entrepreneurs have been waving past risks in the business world successfully, but letting violence happen outside of our home is an even more awful reminder about the security of our environment,” she added.

Agarwal is of the view that there should be an organised attempt to strengthen security infrastructure. This includes more cameras being installed, the latest technologies deployed and more intelligence sharing among all security forces.

“This incident is tragic not just for Bengaluru, but for the entire nation. Our sympathies are with those injured in this incident and their families. We hope they recover from this traumatic event and find their way back to normalcy,” said Atul Rai, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Staqu Technologies, an artificial intelligence company. “It’s unfortunate that such an incident took place in a major city considering urban areas are entrusted with strong security measures and greater technological prospects. This blast is a painful experience for the residents of Bengaluru and is a wakeup call for enhanced security measures in major urban areas to make everyone feel safe again,” said Rai.

In this particular incident, an individual entered a designated area carrying a bag and left without it. Rai said that it is crucial CCTV cameras at such locations must identify such behaviour as suspicious. In addition to its efforts in retail and food service industries, Staqu is collaborating with real estate firms in Bengaluru to provide audio-video analytics security camera solutions that can algorithmically monitor suspicious activities. It then sends real-time alerts to the chief security officers. “It's imperative that as a nation, we prioritise the implementation of every available cutting-edge technology that can prevent similar incidents in the future,” said Rai.

Hariom Seth, Founder of Tagglabs, said the explosion has once again emphasised the pressing need for advanced security measures. Within this context, he said the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in identifying and preventing such incidents is increasingly crucial.

Raghunandan Saraf, CEO and Founder of Saraf Furniture, said the blast has shaken the community of startups in the city.

“I, being a founder of a startup, am grieved by this incident, which has alerted me about the security of the employees and customers in India's IT hub,” said Saraf. He said the incident presents a danger not only to the lives of the innocent but also undermines the aspirations of the entrepreneurs who might now be thinking about putting their capital in the city's security apparatuses.

Industry executives said that an incident like this could have an impact on the investment scene in Bengaluru, which is known as the Silicon Valley of India. “This impacts the investor sentiment,” said an executive at a top e-commerce firm. “If there are more such incidents, they may start to question whether it is safe to invest here.”

Pramit Bhattacharyya, who runs Indu Coffee House Cafe in Kolkata said that as a cafe owner, taking precautions against potential bomb threats is crucial for ensuring the safety of the customers and staff while maintaining a welcoming environment. This includes training the staff to recognise and respond to suspicious behaviour or items. One also has to provide them with clear protocols for reporting any concerns to management and authorities. Other aspects include installing security cameras, hiring security personnel, or implementing bag checks if deemed necessary for the cafe's location and clientele.

“Develop a comprehensive emergency response plan that includes procedures for evacuating customers and staff safely in the event of a bomb threat or explosion,” said Bhattacharyya. “Make sure all employees are trained on the plan and conduct regular drills to practise responses.”

Bruhath Bangalore Hotels Association on Saturday said it will chalk out a plan to enhance the security system at all hotels across the city and would also discuss the preventive measures to be taken to make public places safer. It will convene a meeting with police officials, hotel owners and other stakeholders to discuss the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to maintain vigil in hotels.

Investigation of the case has been handed over to the City Crime Branch (CCB). All the injured are recovering. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Bengaluru Police Commissioner said the investigation is in full swing. Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, the handle said that the media is appealed not to indulge in speculation and co-operate.