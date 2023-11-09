World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

With New Zealand in a must-win situation today against Sri Lanka, once again, the rain threat looms over a World Cup game in Bengaluru.
The Kiwis must win today's match to keep themselves in the reckoning for the semifinal or else they have to depend on the results of other matches. Notably, New Zealand lost their previous fixture at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after scoring 400 runs as the DLS declared Pakistan victorious.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Bengaluru weather forecast
According to Accuweather.com, there are chances of rainfall at 3 PM IST in Bengaluru. There is a prediction of showers after 6 PM IST as well, which might force the authorities to stage a curtailed game.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium drainage system
Despite the rain threat, the chances of getting a winner in today's game are possible, given the drainage system at M Chinnaswamy Stadium is superb. The Bengaluru stadium has a sub-air drainage system, allowing the ground to get rid of water quickly and in less time.
For a winner to be decided in a 50-over game, both teams must play 20 overs each.
What happens if New Zealand vs Sri Lanka washed out
If the NZ vs SL game gets washed out without a winner being decided, then both teams will share a point each. Then New Zealand will have 9 points in nine matches and can qualify for the semifinal only if Afghanistan and Pakistan lose their respective fixtures.
Meanwhile, the chances for Sri Lanka to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy will be boosted as they would have five points. And if Bangladesh lose their last match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia, Sri Lanka can finish in the top 8 teams.