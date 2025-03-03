Monday, March 03, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ranveer Allahbadia to resume podcast after SC nod to his 'livelihood' plea

SC allows Ranveer Allahbadia to resume The Ranveer Show after an undertaking to maintain moral standards, citing the livelihood of 280 employees dependent on it

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

The Supreme Court has allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to restart The Ranveer Show, provided he submits an undertaking ensuring that the content upholds moral and decent standards suitable for all viewers.  
 
The apex court noted that the show’s broadcast could continue as it supports the livelihood of 280 employees. 

India's Got Latent row

The podcaster sparked controversy with his crass comments on Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent, resulting in multiple FIRs against him. The Maharashtra Cyber and Mumbai Police are probing Allahbadia’s remarks made on comedian Samay Raina’s show.
 

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

