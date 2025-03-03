Ranveer Allahbadia to resume podcast after SC nod to his 'livelihood' plea

The Supreme Court has allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to restart The Ranveer Show, provided he submits an undertaking ensuring that the content upholds moral and decent standards suitable for all viewers.
The apex court noted that the show’s broadcast could continue as it supports the livelihood of 280 employees.
India's Got Latent row
The podcaster sparked controversy with his crass comments on Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent, resulting in multiple FIRs against him. The Maharashtra Cyber and Mumbai Police are probing Allahbadia’s remarks made on comedian Samay Raina’s show.