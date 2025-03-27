Gold smuggling case: Actor Ranya Rao's bail plea rejected by court

A local court in Bengaluru on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Kannada actor Ranya Rao, accused in the gold smuggling case.
Ranya Rao was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai.
The case so far
Ranya Rao allegedly smuggled 14.2 kg of gold bars valued at ₹12.56 crore from Dubai. She was apprehended by the DRI officials after coming under the radar of the agency for her frequent trips to Dubai. Following the searches at the Kempegowda airport, officials conducted searches at Ranya Rao's residence in Bengaluru and recovered gold jewellery worth ₹ 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹ 2.67 crore.
Rao was in DRI's custody for three days, after which she was produced before a judge at a Special Court for Economic Offences. At the hearing, Rao alleged verbal abuse at the hands of the official. On March 10, the court ordered Rao to be under judicial custody till March 24. On March 12, the court also stayed its order on her bail plea.
Rao's stepfather, K Ramachandra Rao, is a DGP-rank officer, who is also under the scrutiny of the agencies. The case gathered widespread attention and an inquiry was ordered by the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government.
Earlier today, DRI arrested a gold dealer for allegedly assisting the actor in smuggling off the disposed gold, making it the third arrest in the case. Previously, a hotelier named Tarun Raju was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the case.