RapidX fares: 17 km journey to cost between Rs 50-100 in standard coach

The minimum fare for the five standard coaches on the priority section will be Rs 20 and the maximum fare is set at Rs 50; for premium coach, the minimum fare will be Rs 40, and the maximum is Rs 100

Sahibabad Station (Photo: NCRTC)

Sahibabad Station (Photo: NCRTC)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 12:40 PM IST
Ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of RapidX by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has released the fare module for the Sahibabad to Duhai Depot corridor.

The RapidX trains will include six coaches, including one premium coach with separate platform entry and exit points. The minimum fare for the five standard coaches on the priority section will be Rs 20 and the maximum fare is set at Rs 50. The premium coach's minimum fare will be Rs 40, and the maximum is Rs 100.

Officials said that the fares for the priority corridor have been set according to the distance or stations covered.

The fare for a ride from Sahibabad to Ghaziabad and Guldhar stations on a standard coach will be Rs 30, and it will be Rs 40 till Duhai and Rs 50 till Duhai Depot. The ride from Ghaziabad to Sahibabad will cost Rs 30, and it will be Rs 20 till Guldhar and Rs 30 up to Duhai and Duhai Depot. A commuter has to pay Rs 50 for a one-way ride from Duhai station to Sahibabad, according to a report in The Times of India (TOI).

On a premium coach, a ride from Sahibabad to Ghaziabad and Duhai stations will cost Rs 60, Sahibabad to Duhai will cost Rs 80 and to Duhai Depot will cost Rs 100.

Ticketing modes for RapidX

Commuters can choose a QR code-based one-time ticket or a card-based transit option for all journeys. The paper QR code-based ticket can be generated via ticket vending machines (TVMs) or bought from ticket counters. The TVMs will be UPI enabled.

The priority section of India's first regional rapid transit system (RRTS) or RapidX will open between Duhai and Sahibabad, covering 17 km. It will include five stations: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.

The RapidX services will be the nation's "first railway system" with a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph. The average speed of RapidX trains on the RRTS will be 100 kmph, surpassing both metro trains and passenger trains of the Indian Railways. The country's first RapidX train sets have been made by manufacturing company Alstom in Gujarat.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 12:40 PM IST

