To maximise efficiency, RapidX will move cargo during non-peak hours



To this end, the depots of the RAPIDX transport system will have warehouses, and different trains will be deployed to transport cargo. RAPIDX will connect the industrial towns around the capital, which include the suburban areas of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The Rapid Regional Transit System (RRTS) has been designed to operate at speeds of 180 kmph and will also be used to transport cargo in non-peak hours, The Times of India (TOI) reported.



Notably, NCRTC is a joint venture company of the Government of India and the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. The agency is responsible for the execution of the RapidX project. Speaking on the matter, Managing Director of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Vinay Kumar Singh, told the newspaper that since there will be fewer passengers during non-peak hours, ridership is expected to be low. We plan to use this time to transport cargo, which can also include perishables, he added.



Elaborating further on the matter, he added that a huge investment has been made in the project. To use the infrastructure efficiently, we have to cash in on every opportunity to generate revenue. Two studies were conducted to understand the feasibility of moving goods using RapidX, and the results are interesting and encouraging, Singh said.

Facility to handle cargo Highlighting the importance of the idea, Singh said that even if we don't earn money, we can at least help ease the traffic on the roads and reduce smoke and pollution.



The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut is scheduled to start operations in 2025. The decision to move cargo will only be taken after passenger movement begins on the entire corridor. To support cargo movement, NCRTC plans to develop warehouses and facilities. This will ensure smoother transportation of goods between the suburban towns of NCR. The TOI report said that warehouses would likely come up for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut line at Modipuram in Meerut, Duhai in Ghaziabad and Jangpura in Delhi.



What is RapidX?

It is India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service and has been named "RapidX". The project is being constructed and executed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).