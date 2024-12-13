Business Standard
RBI receives bomb threat in Russian email; Mumbai Police launch probe

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received a bomb threat email in Russian, targeting Governor Sanjay Malhotra's official ID; Mumbai Police have launched an investigation

Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received a bomb threat email on Friday, targeting its Mumbai office. Written in Russian, the email was sent to the official ID of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
 
Mumbai Police promptly registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began an investigation.
 
According to Zone 1 DCP, Mumbai Police, “A threatening email was received on the official website of Reserve Bank of India. The email, in the Russian language, warned of plans to blow up the bank. A case has been registered against unknown accused at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg (MRA Marg) police station.” 
 

  New RBI Governor under threat

The incident occurred just days after Sanjay Malhotra assumed office as the 26th Governor of the RBI, succeeding Shaktikanta Das, who recently completed his six-year tenure. Malhotra, an IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, was appointed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Similar threats in Delhi schools

On the same day, 16 private schools in Delhi also received bomb threats, prompting a multi-agency search of their premises. Schools such as Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, Salwan School, Modern School, and Cambridge School were among the targets.

The threatening emails claimed that “several explosives” had been planted on the school premises. Reportedly sent by a group operating on the ‘dark web,’ the messages warned of extensive damage and casualties, stating the bombs were powerful enough to destroy the buildings.
 
In response, the schools activated safety protocols, evacuated students, and temporarily shut down their campuses.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

