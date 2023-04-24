close

RE players discuss ways to strengthen supply chain network: Mercom India

The discussions will be part of the annual 'Mercom India Renewables Summit 2023' which begins on April 26, 2020

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Renewable energy

Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:03 PM IST
Over 300 experts from the power and renewable energy industry will gather in the national capital to explore business opportunities and measures to boost supply chain systems in the sector at a two-day summit beginning Wednesday.

The participants will also discuss ways to reduce their energy costs amid the government's push towards use of renewable energy, Mercom India said in a statement.

The discussions will be part of the annual 'Mercom India Renewables Summit 2023' which begins on April 26, 2020.

"Over 300 players have confirmed their participation. The players will explore growth opportunities as India moves towards clean sources, strengthening local supply chains system, reducing input cost," Mercom India's Managing Director Priyadarshini Sanjay said in the statement.

The event will also see participation from overseas players who are keen to explore the domestic solar and power industry to expand their presence, she said.

The experts will discuss the changing landscape of renewable projects, the role of energy storage and green hydrogen, Sanjay further noted.

The event will spread awareness about how renewable energy can cater to the huge power needs of the sector, save costs and protect the environment by going green.

A subsidiary of US-based Mercom Capital Group, Mercom Communications India is a clean energy research and communications firm with expertise in cleantech markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

