Kerala will become a global healthcare hub with improved services: Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the State would be transformed into a healthcare hub by providing better medical services and tourism opportunities in the sector.

Vijayan said the government would take advantage of the area by exploring the global potential in the healthcare sector.

An amount of Rs 30 crore has been allocated for the initial work to formulate and implement the "care policy" and prepare facilities for the same, the Chief Minister said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the newly built Academic Block of the Government Medical College Hospital, Konni, near here.

The Chief Minister said Kerala is a place that the world is paying attention to when it comes to advancements in the field of health. "We are a model for the world in terms of universal access to public health services. Our achievements in terms of low infant mortality rate, maternal mortality rate, and life expectancy are on par with those of developed countries," he said.

Vijayan said Kerala was able to prevent the diseases that our country has identified as required to be prevented. "We are ranked number one in NITI Aayog's health index," he added.

Also Read Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid' Kerala guv writes to CM Vijayan, wants finance minister Balagopal sacked Vijayan to go slow on case against 7 Oppn MLAs for Assembly fiasco: Rpt Kerala CM Vijayan, team spent Rs 43 lakh on London visit, reveals RTI Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls on Centre to set up AIIMS in Kozhikode Commerce ministry terminates anti-dumping probe on Chinese chemical imports Covid driving telemedicine, healthcare services, RPM market growth: Report DU in HC opposes NSUI leader's plea over BBC documentary screening Wrestlers threaten to approach SC, seek support from all quarters Inflation relief camp 'Mehangai Rahat' finds many takers in Rajasthan

Built with a budget of Rs 40 crore in 1,65,000 sq ft, the new block is a step forward in the LDF Government's mission to strengthen Kerala's public health sector, "revitalising our alternative model of development," the Chief Minister said.