Podcast: What is network slicing?
One of the key features of 5G technology that everyone is waiting for is network slicing. What is it?
Topics
5G technology | telecom services | Internet technologies
https://mybs.in/2b2sWZC
ALSO READ
What are Alternative Investment Funds?
What does ARPU mean?
TMS Ep312: Tata's Bisleri buyout, India's space start-ups, Markets, ARPU
Open Network for Digital Commerce: What does it mean and how will it work?
SC appointments: What is the collegium system, and how does it work?
5G services were rolled out in some cities last month. Coverage is still patchy, and not everyone has a compatible mobile phone, but 5G technology is still being talked about. One of the key features of this advanced technology that everyone is waiting for is network slicing.
Listen to this podcast to find out what network slicing is.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 08:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU