EAM Jaishankar visits Indian infra company's road project site in Guyana

Ashoka Buildcon in a statement said Jaishankar during his visit interacted with the workers and the senior staff including those of the company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
S Jaishankar

Photo: Twitter@DrSJaishanka

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on his first official trip to Guyana, visited the site of the ongoing East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage project along with Guyana's minister of public works Deodat Indar.

Indian infrastructure company Ashoka Buildcon Limited is developing the East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project.

Ashoka Buildcon in a statement said Jaishankar during his visit interacted with the workers and the senior staff including those of the company.

"Delivered by India is a growing global infra reality. Paid a site visit to the East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project along with Minister of Public Works Deodat Indar.

"Interacted with workers and senior staff. Impressed by their enthusiasm," he said in a tweet.

East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage project is located in Georgetown, which is the capital of Guyana, in South America.

According to the company statement, the new road link will serve as a corridor for communities on the East Bank.

It will also provide a bypass from the city, where most traffic flows daily, resulting in massive congestion and major delays.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ashoka Buildcon S Jaishankar guyana

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

