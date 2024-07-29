Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty Realty up 2.5% on July 29; what's driving the rally? Analysts weigh

A major driver behind this rally, analysts said, is DLF's strong June quarter performance.

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty Realty in focus: Nifty Realty Index, an index representing the real estate sector in India, rallied as much as 2.48 per cent to hit an intraday high of 1,104.45 levels on Monday, July 29, 2024. 

However, at 12:18 PM, the index had moderated slightly, trading 1.89 per cent higher at 1,098, while the Nifty50 remained relatively flat at 24,832.35.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A major driver behind this rally, analysts said, is DLF’s strong June quarter performance. 

The stock zoomed as much as 5.58 per cent to hit an intraday peak of Rs 876 per share. The boost follows DLF’s robust quarterly performance, highlighted by a whopping 214 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in new sales bookings, totaling Rs 6,404 crore. 

“Our development business recorded another quarter of strong sales booking of Rs 6,404 crore leading to a record first quarter sales booking. We launched the second phase of our luxury project in New Gurugram- Privana West, which witnessed strong demand momentum and consequently was entirely sold-out clocking Rs 5,600 crore of new sales bookings,” DLF said in a statement.

Among other stocks from the Realty index, Lodha dipped 0.57 per cent. On the other hand, Prestige surged 3.08 per cent, followed by Oberoi Realty (up 1.85 per cent), Sunteck (up 1.52 per cent), Mahindra Lifespace (up 1.43 per cent), Brigade (up 1.17 per cent), Phoenix (up 0.90 per cent), Godrej Properties (up 0.89 per cent), and Sobha (up 0.68 per cent).

Independent analyst Ambareesh Baliga attributes the rally to the market's response to recent changes in long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax regulations. Baliga notes that the impact of the LTCG hike has been less severe than anticipated, with market enthusiasm remaining strong.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Indices off day's high; Adani Wilmar zooms 7% on Q1 turnaround

ICICI Bank share price target: Stock should re-rate post Q1, say analysts

Sanofi India stock falls 2% on weak June quarter results; profit falls 16%

Nifty50, Nifty IT, Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG: Key levels to track

Bandhan Bank stock price surges 12% on healthy June quarter earnings


Similarly, Prem Khurana, research analyst at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, highlights that despite concerns over the removal of indexation benefits for LTCG, large, branded real estate developers report no major negative impact on sales velocity or demand. This reassurance has buoyed market sentiment, contributing to the rally.

Baliga also points to a shift in investor focus towards real estate, driven by a desire to upgrade living standards. 

Increased salaries for CXO-level employees post-COVID have further stimulated interest in premium housing, leading to a surge in realty stock prices, analysts said.

Given the current market conditions, Baliga advises investors to use a trailing stop-loss strategy to manage risk while capitalising on the gains in real estate stocks.

Also Read

Why did IndiGo share price fall 5% post Q1 2024 results? Read here

This Reliance group stock has rallied 52% in 9 days; zoomed 120% in 5 weeks

L&T gains 3% on winning large orders; rallies 8% in 3 days post Q1 results

NBCC rallies 4% after arm bags Rs 411 cr order; stock up 38% in six months

KFin Technologies hits 52-week high on robust Q1FY25; topline grows 31%

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE Real Estate Real estate stocks Real estate firms Real estate developers LTCG Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian stock exchanges DLF Lodhas Developers Prestige group Oberoi Realty Nifty Realty Index Nifty Realty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon