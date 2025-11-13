Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Red Fort blast: Al-Falah gets show-cause over 'false accreditation claims'

Red Fort blast: Al-Falah gets show-cause over 'false accreditation claims'

The NAAC has sought an explanation and directed the university to remove the NAAC accreditation details from its website and any other publicly available or distributed documents

Security personnel work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 11, 2025

Security personnel work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University, which is under scanner in connection with the Delhi blast probe, for displaying false accreditation on its website, officials said on Thursday.

In the show-cause notice, the NAAC said it has noted that the Al-Falah University, "which is neither accredited nor applied for accreditation by NAAC", has publicly displayed on its website that "Al-Falah University is an endeavour of Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which has been running three colleges on the campus, namely Al Falah School of Engineering and Technology (since 1997, Graded A by NAAC), Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology (since 2008), and Al-Falah School of Education and Training (since 2006, Graded A by NAAC)."  "This is absolutely wrong and misleading the public, especially the parents, students and stakeholders," the show-cause notice read.

 

The NAAC has sought an explanation and directed the university to remove the NAAC accreditation details from its website and any other publicly available or distributed documents.

On Monday, a high-intensity blast ripped through a car near Red Fort in Delhi, killing 13 people and injuring several others, hours after the busting of a "white collar terror module". The arrested included three doctors linked to Al-Falah University.

Topics : Delhi blast Red Fort University

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:49 PM IST


