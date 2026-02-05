Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Red Fort blast: Police arrests Al Falah University chairman in forgery case

Red Fort blast: Police arrests Al Falah University chairman in forgery case

The Crime Branch registered the cases over alleged irregularities and forgery related to the functioning of the private university after the blast near the Red Fort

Al Falah University

The action came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated proceedings in the matter | Image: university website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested Javad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah University, following two FIRs registered on a complaint by the University Grants Commission (UGC) after the Delhi Blast, an official said.

The action came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated proceedings in the matter.

The Crime Branch registered the cases over alleged irregularities and forgery related to the functioning of the private university after the blast near the Red Fort.

Siddiqui was produced before a local court, which granted four days of police custody for further questioning, the officer added. Further details awaited.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

