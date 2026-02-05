Red Fort blast: Police arrests Al Falah University chairman in forgery case
The Crime Branch registered the cases over alleged irregularities and forgery related to the functioning of the private university after the blast near the Red Fort
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested Javad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah University, following two FIRs registered on a complaint by the University Grants Commission (UGC) after the Delhi Blast, an official said.
The action came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated proceedings in the matter.
The Crime Branch registered the cases over alleged irregularities and forgery related to the functioning of the private university after the blast near the Red Fort.
Siddiqui was produced before a local court, which granted four days of police custody for further questioning, the officer added. Further details awaited.
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST