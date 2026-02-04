Y Khemchand Singh takes oath as Manipur CM; two deputies sworn in
BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur on Wednesday.
Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to him.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan here, hours after the President's rule in Manipur was revoked.
Restive Manipur had been under the President's rule since February last year.
The ceremony was attended by several BJP legislators, senior party functionaries, and top leaders of the NDA in the state.
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 6:41 PM IST