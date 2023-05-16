close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Regional party income from unknown sources was Rs 887.55 cr in 2021-22: ADR

The "unknown" sources are income declared in the annual audit report by these parties but without giving the source of income

Press Trust of India New Delhi
funds, banks, liquidity, cash, savings

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The income of regional political parties from unknown sources in the financial year 2021-22 amounted to Rs 887.55 crore, accounting for 76 per cent of their total earnings, according to the Association of Democratic Reform (ADR).

The figure indicates a rise in parties' income from unknown sources in comparison to 2020-21 when the total income of regional parties accounted for Rs 530.70 crore, of which Rs 263.93 crore or 49.73 per cent came from unknown sources.

According to the report, donations over Rs 20,000 are defined to have come from "known" sources as their donor details are available through contribution reports as submitted by regional parties to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The "unknown" sources are income declared in the annual audit report by these parties but without giving the source of income.

At present, political parties are not required to reveal the name of individuals or organisations giving less than Rs 20,000 and those who donated via electoral bonds.

The ADR stated such unknown sources include donations via electoral bonds, sales of coupons, relief funds, miscellaneous income, voluntary contributions, and contributions from meetings or morchas.

Also Read

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Electoral bonds worth Rs 970 crore sold ahead of upcoming Cognizant

26 regional parties got donations over Rs 189cr in FY 2021-22: ADR report

Over 2,000 Bru community voters removed from Mizoram's electoral roll

Jewish Americans fear collision with emerging far-right Israeli government

Jitendra Singh to inaugurate all India pension adalat on Wednesday

Start Matrubhumi Yojana for village development soon: UP CM to officials

120 mn rural households provided with tap water connections: Govt data

Jaishankar, Goyal, Chandrasekhar to co-chair first India-EU Trade-Tech meet

Everything you need to know about Praveen Sood, the next CBI Director

The details of donors of such voluntary contributions are not available in the public domain.

The ADR said the total income of political parties from unknown sources amounts to Rs 887.55 crore, which is 76.15 per cent of their total earnings.

Of the Rs 887.55 crore, 93.26 per cent or Rs 827.76 crore of this came from Electoral Bonds, the ADR said.

The Income from the sale of coupons formed 4.32 per cent (Rs 38.35 crore) and voluntary contributions (below Rs 20,000) formed 2.40 per cent (Rs 21.29 crore) in income from unknown sources of 27 regional parties.

Initially, 54 regional (recognised) parties were considered for this analysis. However, only 28 of them had filed both their Annual Audit and Contribution reports while the remaining parties had only submitted one out of the two reports.

While the total income of 27 regional political parties in FY 2021-22 amounts to Rs 1,165.58 crore, the total income of political parties from known donors stands at Rs 145.42 crore, which is 12.48 per cent of their total income, the report said.

The total income of political parties from other known sources like membership fees, bank interest, sale of publications, party levy etc. is Rs 132.61 crore or 11.38 per cent of the total income.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Political parties income Political parties ADR

First Published: May 16 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

As HCCB plans to sell its bottling business, senior officials bid adieu

Coca Cola
2 min read

Jaishankar, Goyal, Chandrasekhar to co-chair first India-EU Trade-Tech meet

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Bots now make up nearly half of all internet traffic, study reveals

Virtual customer assistants help firms reduce calls by up to 79%
3 min read

Qualcomm bets big on Hybrid artificial intelligence in ChatGPT, Bard era

Qualcomm
2 min read

Microsoft's Phone Link for iOS now available to all Windows 11 users

Microsoft
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Delhi Board of School Education declares first-ever result of class 10, 12

Atishi Marlena
2 min read

G20: 50 million people directly dependent on coal mining, says India

Results, Exam results
3 min read

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

monsoon, rain, rainfall, climate
3 min read

Go First insolvency: NCLAT to pass order on lessors' petitions on May 22

Go First
1 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon