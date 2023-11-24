Sensex (-0.07%)
'Registrations for flats under new DDA housing scheme growing steadily'

The registration for the scheme for flats offered on first come first serve (FCFS) basis began on November 24, and the scheme will close on March 31, 2024, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
More than 500 applicants have registered for Delhi Development Authority's new housing scheme under which over 32,000 flats of different categories have been put up for sale, officials said on Friday.
The 'Diwali Special Housing Scheme 2023' entails disposal of newly built-up or soon-to-be completed flats through end-to-end online system.
The registration for the scheme for flats offered on first come first serve (FCFS) basis began on November 24, and the scheme will close on March 31, 2024, officials said.
Booking of these flats will begin from December 11, they said.
Till 8 pm today, more than 350 registrations had been done, a senior official of DDA said, adding the number grew to over 500 by 9 pm. The number is steadily growing, he said.
The flats under FCFS scheme are located at Narela, Dwarka and Lok Nayak Puram.
The highest decision-making body of the DDA on November 16 had given its nod for launching of the scheme.
Also, for the first time, more than 1,100 luxury flats will also be up for grab. These include penthouses, super HIGs and HIGs at Dwarka 19B overlooking the upcoming DDA golf course. All these flats will be sold through e-auction, officials earlier said.
The registration for flats will begin from November 30 through e-auction, the senior official said on Friday.
According to data shared on the brochure of the scheme, "for regular day-to-day recurring maintenance of the housing pocket, a minimal charge of Rs 1.50 to Rs 2.50 per sqft per month (on plinth area) will be taken by the DDA" for different categories of flats -- LIG, MIG, HIG and EWS.
A buyer can instantly book a flat of one's choice in the preferred locality by paying the booking amount, officials earlier said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DDA DDA housing scheme Delhi

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

