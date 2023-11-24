Digital India Act will deal with ill effects of AI: MoS Chandrasekhar

The aim of the Digital India Act (DIA) 2023 is to deal with the ill effects of artificial intelligence (AI) and it will succeed the current IT Act, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

At present, the IT Act, which is about 22 years old, does not even mention the word internet, he said.

"To regulate AI as an ecosystem, the Digital India Act will have to be enacted which will deal with all the harms of AI," Chandrasekhar said while speaking at the 12th edition of Sadhguru Academy's (formerly Isha Leadership Academy) flagship program, INSIGHT: The DNA of Success kicked off on Thursday at Isha Yoga Center, here.

Founder of Isha Foundation the Sadhguru said I do not look at technology as a problem ever; it's a great possibility. But the nature of life is such, unless we rightly harness a possibility, it can become the worst problem in our lives.

Chandrasekhar sounded extremely optimistic while talking about 6G and wireless technology which, he said, could be a phenomenal shift in the way we do things and the way we deliver data and services to the world, and could catapult India into actively shaping the future of the internet alongside Japan, US, UK and Europe, a release said.

We have 845 million Indians today on the internet. We are the largest connected nation in the world on the internet. However, we also have 400 million Indians who are not on the internet," a release quoting the Minister said.

By 2026, it is expected that 1.2 billion Indians will be having direct, un-intermediated access to the internet, he noted.

Over 250 delegates are participating in the 12th edition of INSIGHT, being held from November 23-26 at the Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore.

Also Read Many chipmakers in talks for India plant: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Semiconductor announcements to create 80,000 jobs: MoS IT Chandrasekhar Kerala blasts: MoS Chandrasekhar booked for alleged controvesial remarks AI won't be a threat to jobs for next 5-10 years: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Comments about AI taking away jobs non-sense: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Somewhere between remembering and forgetting Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Delays, equipment damage stall operations Medicines for four rare diseases become cheaper due to domestic production PM Modi asks to expedite formation of committee for SC quota for Madiga Andhra govt to begin comprehensive caste census on Dec 9: Minister Krishna