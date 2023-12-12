CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has doubled the car parking fees at 91 parking spots controlled by Neptune India Ltd, according to a report by The Times of India (TOI). These include Connaught Place, Mandi House, National War Memorial, Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, and Delhi International Airport.

Now, the four-wheeler owners will have to pay Rs 40 per hour, double as compared to Rs 20 per hour earlier. The new rates will be applicable till January 31, 2024.

Interestingly, last month, NDMC had also doubled the parking fees at 38 spots in Delhi which are controlled by its staff. These include Kartavya Path, Khan Market, Sarojini Nagar, Chanakayapuri and INA.

The hike in parking fees is largely owing to the implementation of the Graded Action Response Plan (Grap) norms in Delhi. The NDMC had issued a notice in November stating that the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) had issued directions for increasing parking fees to discourage private transport amid rising pollution.

The TOI report, however, quoted traders as saying that NDMC had not consulted them before taking the step.

Atul Bhargava of New Delhi Traders' Association was quoted as saying that the association is not against the double fees but a public notice should have been issued and traders informed. NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay said that the notices will be pasted at the entrance of these parking spots and the hike is only for a short period.