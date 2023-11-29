Sensex (1.14%)
Reports of China respiratory illness surge: Haryana reviews readiness

In a letter on Tuesday, the state's director of health services further ordered the civil surgeons to report "any clustering of unusual respiratory illness"

China Respiratory Illness

A man carries a child as they leave a childrens hospital in Beijing, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Haryana government has issued directions to all civil surgeons "to strengthen surveillance on influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory infections" after recent reports indicated a surge in respiratory illness among children in northern China.
In a letter on Tuesday, the state's director of health services further ordered the civil surgeons to report "any clustering of unusual respiratory illness".
The Union Health Ministry has advised states to immediately review their public health preparedness following the reports of a surge in respiratory illness among children in northern China.
In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said it decided to proactively review preparatory measures against respiratory illnesses as a matter of caution.
The letter to the civil surgeons stated that the Centre had directed to ensure availability of requisite hospital beds, testing, medical countermeasures and infection control practices in health facilities and implement "operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy in context of COVID-19".
The civil surgeons have been directed to strengthen surveillance on influenza-like illnesses (ILIs) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).
"You are directed to strengthen the ILI/SARI surveillance as per the directions of the Government of India," the letter stated.
It further said "a letter has been received from the Government of India stating that there is a report of a surge in respiratory illness among children in China in the recent weeks".
"While the available information suggests that there is no cause for any alarm in India, but there is need to review the public health and hospital preparedness", according to the letter from the Haryana health services director to the civil surgeons.

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

