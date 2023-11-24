Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Health Ministry closely monitoring respiratory illness outbreak in China

The ministry also announced that it is prepared for any kind of exigency that may emerge from the current situation

influenza

Photo: Shutterstock

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on [specific date], announced that it is closely monitoring the outbreak of H9N2 avian influenza and clusters of respiratory diseases in children in China.

“There is a low risk to India from both the avian influenza case reported from China as well as clusters of respiratory illness,” the ministry said in an official statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ministry also announced that it is prepared for any kind of exigency that may emerge from the current situation.

The statement comes after ProMed, a publicly available global infectious disease surveillance system, issued an alert over the 'undiagnosed pneumonia' in children.

A meeting was recently held under the Chairmanship of the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to discuss the preparedness measures against human cases of Avian Influenza in the country against the backdrop of a human case of H9N2 in China that was reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The overall risk assessment by the WHO indicates a low probability of human-to-human spread and low case fatality rate among human cases of H9N2 reported to WHO so far,” the official statement said.

Citing news reports from local media, the World Health Organisation had requested additional epidemiologic and clinical information, as well as laboratory results from these reported outbreaks on Thursday.


Also Read

Health ministry monitors H9N2 outbreak in China, assures low risk to India

Mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China: Here is what we know so far

Centre planning enhanced zoonotic disease surveillance: Health secretary

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Critical illness policy must cover ailments relevant to your family history

Health ministry monitors H9N2 outbreak in China, assures low risk to India

BMC allocates Rs 1,500 crore for the upcoming healthcare schemes

Mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China: Here is what we know so far

National Espresso Day 2023: History, Importance, Quotes, How To Celebrate

Ozone hole largest on record over past 3 years, new research finds

Topics : Health Ministry China Avian influenza

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon