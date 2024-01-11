Sensex (    %)
                        
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 to start on 13 Jan, all details inside

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will start on Jan 13. The yearly sale that starts around the Republic Day will allow exclusive early permit for Prime subscribers of multiple deals and discounts

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is slated to begin on 13 January. The company declared the sale date on Wednesday for interested online shoppers. Prime members will be able to take advantage of deals and discounts on a variety of products during the annual sale event that takes place prior to Republic Day.
It is vital to take note that customers can likewise avail of an extra instant discount on certain bank card transactions during the Republic Day sale on the e-commerce platform. Purchasers must remain alert.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Insights 

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale will begin on January 14 and the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will begin on January 13. As per the details shared by the e-commerce platform currently, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will start at 12 pm IST on the scheduled date. Interested sale purchasers should take note of the date and time.
If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can take advantage of similar deals 12 hours sooner. The membership additionally gives you access to free one-day and two-day shipping on a few items on the e-commerce stage.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Important Discounts

As per the recent details accessible on the web, Amazon is prepared to offer a few discounts on customer electronics and different items during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024.
Users can benefit from an additional 10 per cent discount assuming they utilise their SBI Bank credit card. The landing page for the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale expresses that smartphones and accessories will be accessible with discounts of up to 40 per cent.
In the meantime, clients who wish to purchase PCs, tablets, smartwatches, and different embellishments can buy these items with up to 75 percent off, as per the details declared by Amazon. Essentially, smart TVs, home appliances including refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners can likewise be purchased with discounts of up to 65 percent during the Republic Day sale on the platform.

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

