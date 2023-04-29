Reserve-gear Sarkar: Amit Shah says Congress will take Karnataka backwards

Lashing out at the Congress in poll-bound Karnataka on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the former would put the state into "reverse gear", depriving it of the benefits of "double-engine sarkar".

Addressing a rally at the Navalgund Assembly constituency on Friday, Shah said, "One hand, there is the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and on the other, is the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. This (Karnataka Assembly) election is an opportunity for you to decide if you want a double engine sarkar led by PM Modi, which will take Karnataka forward, or the Congress's reverse gear sarkar, which will take Karnataka backwards."

Earlier, on Friday, the BJP's star campaigner addressed a gathering at Shirahatti where he said each vote to the BJP will go to protecting the state from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

"Each vote counts. So ensure that it goes to the right leadership. When you cast a vote in favour of lotus (the BJP's symbol), you will not vote to elect an MLA or a minister or Chief Minister. Your vote will further strengthen PM Modi's hands in creating a 'Mahan Karnataka'. Your vote will protect Karnataka from the PFI."

Further hitting out at the Congress over its national president Mallikarjun Kharge's "poisonous snake" barb at PM Modi, the Union Home minister said, "The whole world admires Modi-ji. But see the level that the Congress and its leadership has stooped to. The remarks made by their leaders about Modi-ji are utterly shameful. Kharge-ji called Modi-ji a 'venomous snake'. Can you vote for such a party?" he said.

The polls for the 224-seat assembly will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13.

