close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Reserve-gear Sarkar: Amit Shah says Congress will take Karnataka backwards

"Each vote counts. Your vote will further strengthen PM Modi's hands in creating a 'Mahan Karnataka'. Your vote will protect Karnataka from the PFI."

ANI Politics
Amit Shah

Amit Shah

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 6:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lashing out at the Congress in poll-bound Karnataka on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the former would put the state into "reverse gear", depriving it of the benefits of "double-engine sarkar".

Addressing a rally at the Navalgund Assembly constituency on Friday, Shah said, "One hand, there is the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and on the other, is the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. This (Karnataka Assembly) election is an opportunity for you to decide if you want a double engine sarkar led by PM Modi, which will take Karnataka forward, or the Congress's reverse gear sarkar, which will take Karnataka backwards."

Earlier, on Friday, the BJP's star campaigner addressed a gathering at Shirahatti where he said each vote to the BJP will go to protecting the state from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

"Each vote counts. So ensure that it goes to the right leadership. When you cast a vote in favour of lotus (the BJP's symbol), you will not vote to elect an MLA or a minister or Chief Minister. Your vote will further strengthen PM Modi's hands in creating a 'Mahan Karnataka'. Your vote will protect Karnataka from the PFI."

Further hitting out at the Congress over its national president Mallikarjun Kharge's "poisonous snake" barb at PM Modi, the Union Home minister said, "The whole world admires Modi-ji. But see the level that the Congress and its leadership has stooped to. The remarks made by their leaders about Modi-ji are utterly shameful. Kharge-ji called Modi-ji a 'venomous snake'. Can you vote for such a party?" he said.

The polls for the 224-seat assembly will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13.

Also Read

Amit Shah on 3-day Karnataka visit, BJP plans to strengthen base in south

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka,' says Sanjay Raut over border issue

No one can capture one inch of land until Modi govt in power: Amit Shah

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

PM Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh greet people on R-Day

PM Modi to hold road show, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today

LIVE: PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in Karnataka today

Poppy plantations in Manipur to be destroyed completely: CM Biren Singh

Fresh clashes in Manipur's Churachandpur amid bandh; CM defers rally

Won't proceed with Barsu refinery project without locals' consent: Shinde

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Karnataka polls BJP Politics

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 9:04 AM IST

Latest News

View More

UAE's Sultan Al-Neyadi becomes first Arab astronaut to complete spacewalk

Sultan Al-Neyadi, Arab astronaut
4 min read

ChatGPT back in Italy after meeting watchdog demands, says OpenAI

ChatGPT
3 min read

Trade turnover between India, Dominican Republic has reached $1 bn: EAM

EAM Jaishankar
3 min read

Sri Lanka to introduce new laws to achieve green economy: President

Ranil Wickremesinghe
1 min read

Fresh clashes in Manipur's Churachandpur amid bandh; CM defers rally

Mob set fire to an open gym constructed at PT Sports Complex in New Lamka, Churachandpur
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon