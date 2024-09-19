Business Standard
RG Kar: Doctors allege police pressure as decorators dismantle protest site

RG Kar: Doctors allege police pressure as decorators dismantle protest site

A junior doctor claimed that there was confusion when decorators began opening the tents, but they were assured that these items would be replaced soon

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the doctors’ protest was ‘definitely a conspiracy by the Centre and some Left parties’ FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

Doctors protest | FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

Agitating junior doctors on Thursday alleged that decorators were removing tents, bamboo shafts and pedestal fans from the protest site in front of Swasthya Bhawan after they were allegedly pressurised by the police to do so.
The police, however, denied these allegations as baseless.
The agitating doctors said that around midnight, decorators, who had themselves donated tarpaulin, beds, tents and pedestal fans, were seen removing those from the sit-in site outside the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake.
A junior doctor claimed that there was confusion when decorators began opening the tents, but they were assured that these items would be replaced soon.
 
"All arrangements for the sit-in are being funded by the public. Some decorators volunteered to provide us with tents, fans, bamboo shafts, and makeshift beds. When we contacted them about why they were taking down the items, they said they would replace these soon as they needed to use these items for making Durga Puja marquees," a junior doctor said on Wednesday night.
However, on Thursday afternoon, the junior doctors claimed that the decorators were removing materials under pressure from the police.

"We initially thought the decorators were removing the items for Durga Puja marquees. But later we learned they were doing it under pressure from the police. We want to reiterate that such pressure tactics will only strengthen our resolve," another junior doctor said.
A senior officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless.
"These allegations are unfounded. Why would the police pressurise the decorators? If the agitating doctors face any problems, they can inform us. We are always here to help them," the police officer said.
The second round of talks between junior doctors and the West Bengal government on Wednesday to resolve the RG Kar impasse remained inconclusive.
The medics expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the meeting and said they would continue with their agitation and 'cease work'.
The talks, which took place on the 40th day of the strike, failed to break the deadlock, with the state government refusing to provide written minutes of the discussions.
The doctors said that while the government agreed on several points and provided "verbal assurances," they were not given the minutes of the meeting despite multiple requests.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

