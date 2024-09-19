UP plans to use fluorescent strips on stray cattle to check road mishaps

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to equip stray cattle with fluorescent strips particularly at night to mitigate the risk of road accidents. The initiative aims to enhance the visibility of stray cattle to drivers thereby preventing collisions and safeguarding both human and animal lives, officials said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the officials, the fluorescent strips would be positioned on the horns and necks of stray cattle. These highly reflective strips would be illuminated by vehicle headlights, making the animals easily visible in low-light conditions, thus reducing the number of accidents caused by unexpected encounters with these animals on roads.

Animal Husbandry Department Director P N Singh revealed that the plan is nearing its final stages and is expected to receive approval soon.

"The proposal has been under discussion for the past two weeks and has also been shared with the relevant minister for final approval," he said.

The Animal Husbandry Department is slated to serve as the nodal agency for the implementation of this project.

The introduction of fluorescent strips on stray cattle is part of a broader plan to address the issue of stray animals in the state. According to official records, Uttar Pradesh currently has approximately 15 lakh stray cattle, of which around 12 lakh are housed in animal shelters.

The remaining three lakh stray cattle are partially managed by marginal families under the Sahbhagita scheme. These families receive a maximum of Rs 1,500 per month per cattle for fodder. A single family can participate in the scheme with a maximum of four cattle.

Experts attribute the stray cattle problem in UP to a confluence of factors. One primary reason is the lack of proper animal husbandry practices, leading to uncontrolled breeding and abandonment of animals.

Additionally, stricter government regulations regarding animal slaughter, including a complete ban on cow slaughter, have been cited as factors that may lead farmers to abandon their cattle beyond their productive age.

The issue of stray cattle has also become a political topic, with the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) frequently criticising the state government for its failure to manage the problem effectively.

The matter gained significant attention during the 2022 assembly elections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself addressing the issue in public rallies. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had made the issue of stray cattle one of the important election planks.