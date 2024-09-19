WB Medical Council cancels Sandip Ghosh's licence over rape-murder case

The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) has cancelled the registration of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a high-profile rape-murder case and allegations of financial misconduct.

Sandip Ghosh, currently in CBI custody, was removed from the council's list of Registered Medical Practitioners, as confirmed by an official report from PTI. His licence was revoked under various sections of the Bengal Medical Act, 1914.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Bengal chapter had earlier called on the WBMC to take immediate action, urging the cancellation of Ghosh’s medical registration. The council had issued a show-cause notice to Ghosh on September 7, giving him three days to explain why his licence should not be revoked. However, Ghosh, now in custody, failed to respond to the notice, leading to the decision.



Ghosh’s arrest on September 2, alongside police officer Abhijit Mondal, stems from their alleged involvement in tampering with evidence in the investigation of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College on August 9. According to the CBI’s remand note, Ghosh and Mondal were accused of expediting the cremation of the victim’s body, despite the family’s plea for a second autopsy.

The IMA had questioned WBMC president and TMC MLA Sudipto Roy, demanding to know why Ghosh’s medical registration had not been suspended earlier, despite clear provisions allowing such action. The IMA urged Sudipto Roy to set aside any personal affiliations with Ghosh and ensure the council acted decisively.

The CBI also highlighted that Ghosh had deliberately absented himself from the crime scene on the day the trainee doctor’s body was discovered in a semi-nude state in a seminar room within the hospital premises. Both Ghosh and Mondal were also accused of delaying the filing of the First Information Report (FIR), which further hindered the investigation.