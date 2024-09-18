Business Standard
Home / India News / Kolkata doctors declare 'partial victory' amid strikes, demand more action

At a general body meeting held on Wednesday, the junior doctors decided to request another meeting with the chief minister to discuss unresolved issues

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Amid growing protests over the Kolkata rape-murder case, junior doctors in West Bengal declared a ‘partial victory’ following key changes within the state’s administration. On Wednesday, the state government appointed a new police commissioner for Kolkata and removed two senior health department officials. However, the doctors, who have been on a cease-work strike, stated they would not resume their duties until all demands are met, reported the Press Trust of India.

The strike, which has impacted medical services across the state, continued even after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government addressed “99 per cent” of the doctors’ demands. Banerjee had appealed to the striking doctors to return to work, citing the strain on the public healthcare system.
The doctors had previously called for the removal of state health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam and former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. They claim the Chief Minister assured them of Nigam’s removal in a meeting on Monday, though further discussions are needed to finalise safety and security protocols for healthcare workers.

One of the key concerns raised by the junior doctors is the promised Rs 100 crore fund to improve security in government hospitals. “No effective security measures can be implemented without overhauling the public healthcare delivery system,” read a statement issued after the meeting. 

The doctors also demanded reforms such as the appointment of health workers, patient counsellors, and streamlined processes to prevent corruption in hospital admissions.

Additionally, the junior doctors called for the immediate formation of a task force, to be led by the chief secretary, aimed at addressing issues within medical colleges. They also reiterated demands for student body elections and representation of junior doctors in policy-making bodies within these institutions.


Topics : Mamata Banerjee Kolkata doctors protests BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

