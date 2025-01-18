Business Standard

RG Kar rape-murder: Sealdah Court finds accused Sanjay Roy guilty

RG Kar rape-murder: Sealdah Court finds accused Sanjay Roy guilty

RG Kar rape-murder: Nationwide protests had erupted after a trainee docto was found dead in the hospital's seminar room on August 9

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee
Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

A Sealdah court on Friday found accused Sanjay Roy guilty in the rape and murder case of an on-duty doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, an incident that sparked nationwide outrage last year.
 
The case, investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), involved the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, whose body was found in the hospital's seminar room on August 9.
 

Arrests and protests

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the city police, was charged with the rape and murder. The case had ignited widespread protests by junior doctors across Kolkata, demanding justice and stronger security measures in government hospitals. The victim’s father expressed hope for a fair judgement, highlighting the family's relentless pursuit of justice.
 
 

CBI investigation and chargesheet

The Calcutta High Court had transferred the case to the CBI, which subsequently filed a chargesheet detailing financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. 
 
The chargesheet named several individuals, including former principal Sandip Ghosh, and others such as Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan.

The chargesheet also implicated Sandip Ghosh in financial misconduct, and he faced questioning regarding the rape and murder case. The CBI's probe included polygraph tests, and delays in filing the chargesheet resulted in bail being granted to some accused, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh. The in-camera trial for the rape and murder case began on November 12.
 

CBI, TMC call for death penalty

During the trial's conclusion, the CBI requested the death sentence for Sanjay Roy. The Sealdah court announced that the judgment would be delivered on January 18.
 
Ahead of the verdict, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh reiterated the party's demand for the death penalty for the accused, emphasizing the swift police action and the CBI’s corroboration of guilt. He echoed the Chief Minister's call for capital punishment for the crime, reflecting the gravity and impact of the case on public sentiment and political discourse.

