Aiims Delhi addresses video posted by Rahul Gandhi on patient plight

Clarifying the video posted by Rahul Gandhi on the social media platform 'X' Aiims said that the video doesn't qualify whether all patients shown therein belong to Aiims Delhi

Image: Wikimedia commons

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday posted a video of his on X with the claim, "Hell outside Aiims! Poor patients and their families from all over the country are forced to sleep outside Aiims in cold, filth and hunger. They have no roof, no food, no toilet and no drinking water. Why have the Central and Delhi governments, which make big claims, turned a blind eye to this humanitarian crisis? "

Reacting to the same, Spokesperson Aiims Delhi, Dr Rima Dada said that Aiims provides the best quality treatment and 18,000 - 20,000 patients visit for the treatment.

 

Further, clarifying the video posted by Rahul Gandhi on the social media platform 'X' Aiims said that the video doesn't qualify whether all patients shown therein belong to Aiims Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Professor in charge of media, Aiims Delhi Dr Rima Dada said, "We provide best quality treatment and 18,000 - 20,000 patients visits for the treatment, "Aiims Delhi is the largest tertiary research and referral hospital in the nation. We provide the best comprehensive care to all the patients...Every day a total of 35-40,000 people visit Aiims daily...We provide healthcare at a very cheap price...."

Dr Dada also highlighted efforts to reduce patient waiting times through facility expansion and operational improvements.

She also said that the waiting time of the patients has been reduced since when, new wards has been also started, "The waiting time of the patients has been reduced as the Aiims has expanded a lot...Various facilities are being provided to the patients under a single building...The diagnostic facilities are running 24/7 and 365 days, which has reduced waiting time. Smart cards have also been issued to the patients...The patients can also stay at the Vishram Sadan...," she said.

"A video showing the plight of patients awaiting treatment is being circulated on X, along with the interview of one attendant whose patient is admitted to Aiims, Delhi. In this regard, it is submitted that the video is that of the subway outside AlIMS which is manned by the Delhi police and does not qualify whether all patients shown therein belong to Aiims Delhi," said the statement.

"The AlIMS policy allows for one attendant with one patient. In addition, provision is made for attendants of patients awaiting treatment in the vishram sadans, subject to availability of beds." It further explained the policy at Aiims Delhi one patient one attendant, said the doctor.

On Vishram Sadan it said, "At present, there are four Vishram Sadans with a total of 1500 beds of which 559 beds are available to the main campus. AlIMS has also taken the initiative to move patients awaiting registration to a temporary shelter called "Aashrey" built on its grounds behind JPNATC and managed by CRPF personnel. Patients are advised to utilise this facility. If patients are found on the footpaths outside the institution, they are transported in the night and shifted to the shelter where they are given food and bedding along with blankets and separate toilet facilities for males and females."

"Moreover, these patients are taken to the hospital in the morning and their priority in registration is honoured. This is a humanitarian gesture started by AIlMS in December 2024, in view of the extremely cold conditions in the capital. Only patients who are willing to go to Aashrey are transported," said the doctor.

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

