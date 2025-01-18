Business Standard

No permission was taken: Delhi Police on screening of AAP's documentary

No permission was taken: Delhi Police on screening of AAP's documentary

The police emphasised that the political parties have to apply for permission for such events through a single window system at the District Election Officer's (DEO) office

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal took to X and claimed that the BJP is 'scared' of this film (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

The Delhi Police has said that "no permission" was taken for the screening of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) documentary 'Unbreakable' and hence its screening would have been a 'violation of guidelines'.

This follows the AAP announcement of the screening of the documentary 'Unbreakable', based on the time when the AAP leaders, including former CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and others went to jail.

The police emphasised that the political parties have to apply for permission for such events through a single window system at the District Election Officer's (DEO) office, adding that the police can neither grant nor reject such permission at this time.

 

They urged the political parties to follow the election rules and regulations at the time of the election.

Delhi Police said, "For the said event, no such permission was taken and hence it would have been a violation of guidelines. We urge all parties to follow the election rules and regulations at this time. As elections have been declared, political parties have to apply for permission through a single window system at DEO office. This is a standard process during elections."

"Further, it is clarified that Delhi Police can neither grant nor reject such permission at this time as all permissions for political activity are granted through single window system in concerned DEO office," it added.

Following this statement, the ruling AAP alleged that the Delhi Police banned the screening of the documentary at the "behest" of its primary opponent, BJP.

The AAP sources said that theatre owners across Delhi have been threatened not to screen the documentary

"Screening of AAP's documentary 'Unbreakable' | Delhi Police banned the screening of the documentary at the behest of the BJP. This documentary is made on AAP leaders going to jail and was to be screened today at 11:30 AM. Theatre owners across Delhi have been threatened not to screen the documentary," said AAP sources.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal took to X and claimed that the BJP is "scared" of this film, saying that this film "exposes" the secrets behind the scenes when AAP leaders were "wrongly" arrested.

"A film has been made on Aam Aadmi Party. Today, where this film was to be shown to journalists, look there, BJP prevented the screening of this film by deploying a huge police force. BJP is very scared of this film. Why? Why does BJP want to stop this film? What is there in this film that BJP is scared of? This film exposes all the secrets behind the scenes when AAP leaders were wrongly arrested. It exposes the illegal and unconstitutional actions of the BJP government," Kejriwal posted on X.

Delhi will go for polls on February 5 while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

