Rishikesh in list of 40 major global tourist spots, CM expresses gratitude

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses a press conference as three new criminal laws come into force replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, n Dehradun, Monday, July 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for including Yoganagari Rishikesh in the list of 40 major tourist destinations with the aim of promoting the tourism sector of the country and making it world class.

The Chief Minister said that under this scheme, a state-of-the-art rafting base station will be constructed in Rishikesh with an amount of Rs 100 crore. This project will promote water sports as well as provide convenient and exciting experience to the tourists.

He said that the construction of the rafting base station will create new employment opportunities for the local people and will also strengthen the economy of the state.

 

The Chief Minister has been engaged in various developmental projects for the state's welfare.

Earlier on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved an amount of Rs 66.12 crore for the construction of roads and bridges in various assembly constituencies, according to an official statement.

Under the approved amount, Rs 12.45 crore for the work of covering 8.200 km long canal from Panchakkki Square to Kamaluwaganja and construction of 3.100 km long canal from Chaufula Square to Kathghariya Square, total length 3.800 km under Kaladhungi Assembly Constituency of Nainital District, Rs 3.46 crore for the work of improvement of Kalsan Thantha Motorway to Banoli Sudarka, Thantha Motorway under Lohaghat Assembly Constituency, and Rs 10.86 crore for the work of widening and improvement of Lambarpur to Langha Motorway from one and half lane (5.50 meter) to two lane (7.00 meter) by DBM and BC in Vikasnagar Assembly Constituency of Dehradun District.

The Chief Minister has approved 9.58 crores for the improvement work of Shaheed Shiromani Chilkoti (Gaudi-Kimatoli) motor road in Champawat assembly constituency of Champawat district, and 5.98 crores for the improvement work of Tanakpur's internal roads by hotmix DBM/BC in Champawat assembly constituency of Champawat district, the statement said.

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

