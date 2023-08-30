Confirmation

RJD MP Manoj Jha says DU cancelled his lecture planned for Sept 4

Jha, who is known for his strong speeches in Rajya Sabha, said he will write to the prime minister and the education minister in this regard

RJD MP Manoj Jha

RJD MP Manoj Jha (Photo: IANS | Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
RJD MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday alleged his lecture planned on September 4 has been cancelled by the Delhi University, and demanded a probe.
Jha, a DU professor, said he was invited by the university's Centre for Professional Development in Higher Education, to deliver a lecture on "Political Social Work: New Opportunity for Practice". The invite was extended on August 18.
But Jha received an e-mail from the varsity on Wednesday informing him that his lecture has been cancelled due to "unavoidable circumstances".
"This is my university. I teach here. I have studied here and I am teaching here. I can speak in Parliament, on the street, write in newspapers. But I cannot address teachers of my university. What is the fear?" Jha said.
"I demand to the government that this move of the Centre for Professional Development for Higher Education (CPDHE) be investigated. What's the reason that I can't give the lecture? Don't I have the right?" he questioned.
Jha, who is known for his strong speeches in Rajya Sabha, said he will write to the prime minister and the education minister in this regard.

No response was available from Delhi University on the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

