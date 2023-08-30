Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.00%)
65072.69 -3.13
Nifty (0.13%)
19367.40 + 24.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.46%)
5605.25 + 80.90
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
39092.70 + 297.90
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
44359.20 -136.05
Heatmap

Cut-outs of langurs deployed along G20 routes to scare off monkeys

Senior officials said that the NDMC intends to employ 40 trained personnel to mimic the sounds made by grey langurs to ward off monkeys

Langur

Langur cut-outs

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a bid to keep rhesus monkeys away from transit routes and venues during the G20 Summit, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has begun placing life-size cut-outs of grey langurs on roads along the Central Ridge, according to a report by The Hindustan Times (HT).

Senior officials were quoted as saying that the municipal body intends to employ 40 trained personnel to mimic the sound made by grey langurs to ward off monkeys from G20 Summit-related venues and hotels.

NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay stated that these steps are being taken to ensure that monkeys stay inside the Ridge and do not cause disturbance to the motorcades of dignitaries. The langur cut-outs have been put up on an experimental basis, and NDMC will observe their impact on the monkey density. NDMC has trained people who are experts in making sounds similar to langurs. These personnel will be deployed at various sites across New Delhi to keep monkeys in check, Upadhyay added.

Experts have expressed scepticism about the effectiveness of these methods and said that a broader study is required to address Delhi's monkey problem.

In 2007, Deputy Mayor SS Bajwa was attacked by monkeys. He fell off the terrace of his house and died due to a fatal head injury.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began catching and transferring monkeys to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, following orders from the Delhi High Court.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

Work in progress: How's India's G20 presidency is building consensus

No question of alliance with NDA, INDIA as both are casteist, says Mayawati

Praggnanandhaa meets Tamin Nadu CM MK Stalin, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi

5 dead after inhaling suspected poisonous gas at factory in Morena district

At 6.81 million, Delhi Metro records its highest ridership on August 28

Odisha extends health scheme benefits to children in 5 to 18 yrs age group


An MCD official stated that over 21,000 monkeys have been relocated to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary over the last 16 years. The rhesus monkey was removed from the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) schedules in May this year, allowing them to be treated akin to street cats or dogs.

NDMC does not employ any monkey catchers to relocate the monkeys to the sanctuary and is thus using langur cut-outs to drive away the simians.

Topics : G20 summit G20 Delhi Delhi-NCR BS web team

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon