Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot's chance at CM in the past, says RLP leader Beniwal

Ahead of Rajasthan's Assembly elections, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal commented on how former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot missed his chance for the chief minister's position in Rajasthan, according to a report by the Times of India.

Beniwal made these comments while addressing the media on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan state Assembly elections are slated for the end of the year. Major parties, including the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are yet to announce their candidates for the chief minister position in the poll state. Amidst this, the Congress party has been displaying a unified front, with Pilot even joining the party's working committee.

The RPL chief referred back to comments made by Pilot in Manesar in July 2020. Pilot had asserted his intentions to return as chief minister. However, despite his expectations, Pilot could not secure the chief minister's position. He added that if Pilot had joined hands with RLP, then together they could have secured 100 seats in Rajasthan. Rajasthan has 200 constituencies, this would have given RLP the majority.

Beniwal added that he had extended support to Pilot many times, including July-August 2018, when the CM Ashok Gehlot-led government was on the verge of collapse.

"I had lobbied to make Sachin Pilot chief minister," stated the RLP leader. Adding that all three MLAs of the RLP and BJP MLAs were ready to vote against CM Gehlot.

However, Beniwal added, "Now the time of Pilot has passed."

Turning his attention to other prominent political figures, Beniwal accused both former CM Vasundhara Raje and Gehlot of corruption. "In the past, Raje was synonymous with corruption, and now Gehlot has followed suit. Is there any greater evidence when Gehlot acknowledged Raje's contribution to preserving his government?" Beniwal questioned.

Beniwal also commented on broader political matters. He voiced his belief that the government should eliminate the "unnecessary position of the governor." He asserted that the governor, who also serves as the chancellor, lacks insight into university affairs.