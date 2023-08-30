Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers at Vaishno Devi ahead of release of Jawan

Amid deep financial crisis, Byju's and Shah Rukh Khan may part ways
Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah
Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know
Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know
Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence
Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot's chance at CM in the past, says RLP leader Beniwal
Cut-outs of langurs deployed along G20 routes to scare off monkeys
No question of alliance with NDA, INDIA as both are casteist, says Mayawati
Praggnanandhaa meets Tamin Nadu CM MK Stalin, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi
5 dead after inhaling suspected poisonous gas at factory in Morena district