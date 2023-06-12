close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India tops airfare spike in APAC, West Asia study, shows research

The study says that airlines are capitalising on low competition and pent-up demand to increase profits and recover losses suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
airfares

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India witnessed the highest increase in airfares among the 10 top aviation markets in the Asia-Pacific and West Asia collectively across both domestic and international flights Q4 2019 and Q4 2022 in nominal terms, according to research by Hong Kong-based Airports Council International (ACI). India, where fares went up by 41 per cent, was followed by the UAE (34 per cent), Singapore (30 (per cent) and Australia (23 per cent).
The study, which was undertaken in collaboration with Flare Aviation Consulting, examined around 36,000 routes in the top 10 aviation markets in Asia-Pacific and West Asia. ACI serves as a representative of 132 airport members operating 632 airports across 47 countries in the region.

The study shows an alarming increase in airfares by up to 50 per cent on international routes, but the hike was moderate — at less than 10 per cent — on domestic routes. But in India, data shows that domestic airfares went up by over 43 per cent, comfortably the highest among the top 10 nations. In terms of international flights, China topped the charts with an increase of 55 per cent. In India, international airfares went up by around 28 per cent.
The research says that the trend continued in the first quarter of 2023. Despite a progressive increase in traffic, domestic airfares have continued to increase in several of these markets including India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Japan. Fares have only decreased marginally on international routes.

The study says that airlines are capitalising on low competition and pent-up demand to increase profits and recover losses suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic. Expressing concerns about high pricing practice, Stefano Baronci, director general of ACI Asia-Pacific, said: “These excessive airfares threaten the industry’s long-term recovery and may have far-reaching influence on associated industry by reducing demand for air travel and increasing the financial burden on the already stressed sector. A supply-demand imbalance should not be exploited by airlines at the expense of customers by restricting the capacity, especially international ones.”

Also Read

Skyrocketing airfares: GoFirst's absence, thunderstorms, demand to blame

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

US-India airfares shoot up as impact of Russia's war in Ukraine continues

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Check abnormal surge in airfares: Jyotiraditya Scindia to airlines

Ayodhya Ram Temple phase 1 in last lap, ground floor to be ready by Diwali

India providing credit line to help economy: Egyptian supply minister

300 colleges came up in Rajasthan in last five years: CM Ashok Gehlot

Scammers steal 1.83 cr from 11 EPF accounts using Aadhaar card details

Gujarat moves 7,500 to safety as Biparjoy may make landfall on June 15

Topics : airfares

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

For first time in 15 yrs, govt imposes stock limits on wheat till Mar 2024

wheat
3 min read

China records its lowest number of marriages amid demographic crisis

China
2 min read

SJVN Green Energy bagged 200 MW wind energy project worth Rs 1,400 cr

Wind Power, Renewable Energy, Green Energy, Clean Energy
2 min read

Most Popular

Evacuations begin as 'extremely severe' cyclone heads for India, Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Quality check: India needs to restore faith in the 'world's pharmacy'

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
4 min read

Ahead of polls, Rajasthan govt gears up to publicise its welfare schemes

Ahead of polls, Rajasthan govt gears up to publicise its welfare schemes
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon