close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ayodhya Ram Temple phase 1 in last lap, ground floor to be ready by Diwali

The ground floor of three-storey Ram Temple in Ayodhya is in its final stages and work on ancillary structures is going on in full swing for their completion by October, the temple authorities said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ground floor of the three-storey Ram Temple in Ayodhya is in its final stages and the work on ancillary structures is going on in full swing for their completion by October this year, the temple authorities said on Monday.

"The progress (in construction) of the ground floor of the Ram Temple was reviewed recently by senior members of the trust, including chairman of construction committee Nripendra Misra," according to a statement.

Engineering teams of Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers and representatives of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust participated in the review of the construction work, it added.

"Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya, enters final ground floor construction phase.... The construction work on infrastructure buildings is in full swing for completion by October 2023," the statement said.

The progress of the construction work is monitored on a daily basis by senior functionaries and actual issues are addressed, it added.

The committee said that after the completion of the temple foundation, raft and plinth, the placement of Rajasthan's Bansi Paharpur stone on the three-storey temple is in full swing.

Also Read

Indian Railways to run tourist train between Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur

UP CM Adityanath invites public to attend Ram temple inauguration

Yogi to perform Ram Lalla's ritual with rivers water from 155 nations

Deliberations underway on date of placement of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya

Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum

India providing credit line to help economy: Egyptian supply minister

300 colleges came up in Rajasthan in last five years: CM Ashok Gehlot

Scammers steal 1.83 cr from 11 EPF accounts using Aadhaar card details

Gujarat moves 7,500 to safety as Biparjoy may make landfall on June 15

Chief Secretary asks power distribution cos to address supply problem

Apart from the sanctum sanctorum, the temple has five mandaps -- Gudh Mandap, Rang Mandap, Nritya Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap.

"The dome size of the five mandaps are 34 feet in width and 32 feet in length and height from the courtyard ranging from 69 feet to 111 feet, the statement said.

The temple is 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width and 161 feet high from the courtyard, it added.

The entire sanctum sanctorum has been aesthetically carved with Makrana marble pillars, beams, ceiling and wall cladding. There are 392 pillars which have been structurally provided taking into consideration the load factor and other climatic challenges.

The door of sanctum sanctorum will be designed with gold, the statement said.

To provide longevity and durability, the construction committee said, the material has been selectively picked up for the temple.

"The total area of the temple, including the peripheral 'parkota', is 8.64 acres. The 'parkota' is 762 metres long with provision for six temples and facility of 'parikrama' by devotees, it said.

The temple is being constructed following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

In its ruling on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court mandated that a Ram temple be built on the site where the Babri Masjid once stood and that five acres be set aside for the construction of a mosque within the district of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ayodhya Ram temple Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

For first time in 15 yrs, govt imposes stock limits on wheat till Mar 2024

wheat
3 min read

China records its lowest number of marriages amid demographic crisis

China
2 min read

SJVN Green Energy bagged 200 MW wind energy project worth Rs 1,400 cr

Wind Power, Renewable Energy, Green Energy, Clean Energy
2 min read

Most Popular

Evacuations begin as 'extremely severe' cyclone heads for India, Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Quality check: India needs to restore faith in the 'world's pharmacy'

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
4 min read

Ahead of polls, Rajasthan govt gears up to publicise its welfare schemes

Ahead of polls, Rajasthan govt gears up to publicise its welfare schemes
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon