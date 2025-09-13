Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Road blockade case: Congress leader Pradeep Jain, 13 others get 2 yrs jail

Road blockade case: Congress leader Pradeep Jain, 13 others get 2 yrs jail

Jain appeared emotional after the sentencing and told reporters that he would continue to fight for the issues of Bundelkhand residents

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Jain's counsel Vivek Bajpai said they would challenge the judgement, citing investigation irregularities (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Jhansi (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A court here on Friday sentenced senior Congress leader and former Union minister of state Pradeep Jain Aditya and 13 others to two years' imprisonment in connection with a 2013 road blockade held to protest power cuts, a case lawyer said.

However, all of them were released on a personal bond and granted a month to appeal the verdict, he said.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM-I) and Special MP-MLA Court Judge Anil Kumar Saptam convicted Aditya and others under various sections of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, a case lawyer said.

He said the case pertains to a June 11, 2013, protest by the Congress near Parichha Thermal Power Plant over electricity issues, where party workers allegedly blocked the Jhansi-Kanpur highway at the call of Jain, causing a massive traffic jam.

 

All convicts were released on a personal bond. They have been granted a month's time to appeal against the verdict, he added.

Also Read

illustration: binay sinha

Dynasts rule the roost in Lok Sabha with 31% share, shows ADR analysis

H D Kumaraswamy Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel.

LIVE news: Govt preparing incentives to encourage production of rare earth magnets, says minister

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Trump's tariffs hurting India, people losing jobs: Shashi Tharoor

Keisham Meghachandra Singh

PM's Manipur visit 'merely symbolic', not aimed at bringing peace: Congress

Congress, Congress flag

Congress alleges FRA violations in Adani coal mine project in MP

Jain appeared emotional after the sentencing and told reporters that he would continue to fight for the issues of Bundelkhand residents. He expressed pain that his workers were also punished.

His counsel Vivek Bajpai said they would challenge the judgement, citing investigation irregularities.

Besides Jain, those convicted are Rajneesh Srivastava, Naved Khan, Rahul Rai, Sher Khan, Sohail Khan, Saurabh Jain, Naresh Belhatiya, Rahul Gupta, Shadab Ahmad, Manoj Kumar, Virendra Singh, Harish Kapoor and Salman Ahmad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cloudburst, Uttarakhand cloudburst, Landslide

NDMA pledges support to Uttarakhand in building disaster-resilient state

Accident, road accident

8 killed, 22 injured after truck rams into Ganesh procession in Karnataka

Indian Flag, China Flag, India China

India plans $3.4 billion rail project near border with China for security

The enhanced connectivity will improve access to hospitals, universities, and markets, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. |

PM Modi to launch ₹71,850 crore infra, energy projects in five states

Ankur Mittal

Inflection Point Ventures to invest in 50 startups by 2025-end: Cofounder

Topics : Congress Indian National Congress Court cases

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon