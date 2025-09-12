Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / PM's Manipur visit 'merely symbolic', not aimed at bringing peace: Congress

PM's Manipur visit 'merely symbolic', not aimed at bringing peace: Congress

Modi is scheduled to set foot in Manipur on Saturday, over two years after a deadly ethnic violence swept the northeastern state, and unveil projects to the tune of Rs 8,500 crore

Keisham Meghachandra Singh

The state Congress chief also alleged that Modi's visit is hollow | Image: X/@meghachandra_k

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the ethnic violence-hit state is "merely symbolic", and "not aimed at bringing peace and ensuring justice".

Modi is scheduled to set foot in Manipur on Saturday, over two years after a deadly ethnic violence swept the northeastern state, and unveil projects to the tune of Rs 8,500 crore,  Meghachandra, in a video message, claimed, "I take the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as merely symbolic and a show-off. The people, who have been suffering for months, including internally displaced persons staying in relief camps, had expected a concrete roadmap for peace, rehabilitation, and justice."  The state Congress chief also alleged that Modi's visit is hollow.

 

"It would have been better if they had let it be known that the visit is related to bringing peace and justice. Very upset with the absence of discussions with all stakeholders," the Wangkhem legislator said.

The Congress leader also claimed that the BJP has not properly addressed the prevailing situation.

"We also heard that frustrated people in Churachandpur destroyed banners and cardboard cut-outs installed in connection with the visit of the PM," he said.

"There has been no attempt to bring peace, as well as ensure free movement. This visit is not aimed at bringing peace and ensuring justice," Meghachandra said.

The prime minister's visit comes amid repeated criticism by opposition parties for not coming to the state following the ethnic strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

