Home / India News / RPF aids rescue as railways run special trains after Ahmedabad plane crash

RPF aids rescue as railways run special trains after Ahmedabad plane crash

After the Air India crash, Indian Railways deployed RPF and medical teams to assist rescue efforts and arranged two special trains from Ahmedabad to Delhi and Mumbai

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Remains of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

After the tragic Air India plane crash, national transporter Indian Railways stepped in to aid rescue efforts and facilitate the movement of passengers after Ahmedabad airport was temporarily closed for operations.
 
A disaster management team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), headed by the Assistant Security Commissioner and six officers, along with a hospital team, assisted in the rescue operation, said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Ministry of Railways.
 
The hospital team comprises six doctors, 20 staff members and seven ambulances. ‘Team Ahmedabad is helping all sister agencies in rescue work and is geared up if further assistance is required,’ said Kumar.
 
 
In addition, the Railways is running two special superfast trains from Ahmedabad, with officials instructed to closely monitor their punctuality. The trains will depart to Delhi and Mumbai from Ahmedabad close to midnight and will make their return journey to Ahmedabad on Friday.

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India Railway Protection Force RPF

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

