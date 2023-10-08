Rs 16,180 cr siphoned off after hacking of payment gateway company account

A group of persons allegedly hacked into a payment gateway service provider company's account and siphoned off funds worth over Rs 16,180 crore from different bank accounts over a period of time, the Thane police said.

The fraud was taking place since long and came to light following a complaint lodged with Srinagar police station in Maharashtra's Thane city of hacking of the payment gateway account of the company here in April 2023 and Rs 25 crore being siphoned off, an official from Naupada police station said.

When the police conducted a probe into it, a mega fraud worth over Rs 16,180 crore came to light, the official said quoting the FIR.

Following a complaint by a Thane crime branch official, the Naupada police here on Friday registered the FIR against Sanjay Singh, Amol Andale @ Aman, Kedar @ Sameer Dighe, Jitendra Pandey and another unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

As per the FIR, accused Jitendra Pandey earlier worked for 8 to 10 years with banks as relationship and sales manager.

Also Read SC pulls up Manipur Police over Zero FIR: What is it and how does it work? Civic run hospital in Maha's Thane sees 17 deaths in 24 hrs, report sought PayPal moves HC against order holding it as payment system operator Cannot confirm leakage: Japan as report of Chinese hacking surfaces Logistics firm Gateway Distriparks Q1 PAT grows to Rs 63.72 cr Rajnath Singh to visit Italy, France from Oct 9-12 to strengthen ties 7 developers booked for carrying out illegal construction in Navi Mumbai Cracker shop owner detained in Karnataka after fire at godown killed 14 Renaming of districts, institutes without approval punishable: Manipur govt Need to enhance capabilities in view of dynamic environment: IAF chief

The police suspect there may be many players in this mega racket, which has been going on since long, and may have pan India ramifications affecting several companies and individuals, the official said.

The crime is suspected to be spread over thousands of bank accounts and the money transferred into several other accounts, as per the FIR.

The police probe team has recovered several forged documents from the accused, it said.

An investigation was underway into the case, the police added.