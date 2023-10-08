Need to enhance capabilities in view of dynamic environment: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Sunday called on his force to refine its strategy, enhance all-round capabilities and develop a flexible mindset to "prosecute" possible future wars, considering the current "complex" and "dynamic" strategic environment.

In an address to air warriors on the occasion of the Air Force Day, the Chief of Air Staff said the current geopolitical landscape has provided the force an opportunity to reduce dependency on imports by developing indigenous capability.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari also underlined the need for understanding the nuances of evolving air power, "setting the pace to preserve peace and if and when necessary, to fight and win wars."



He said the world is changing at a rapid pace and the IAF must meet all new challenges coming its way.

"In this complex and dynamic strategic environment, refining our strategy, building robust all round capabilities and more importantly, developing a flexible mind-set to prosecute future wars will prove decisive," he said.

"In our quest for becoming an air and space force, we must recognise the importance of the space domain and continue developing our space capabilities," the IAF Chief said.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari also asked his force to continue foster a culture of discipline, integrity and remain ever vigilant in the face of emerging threats.

"Our commitment to the defence of our nation remains steadfast and we will continue to protect our territory, deter potential adversaries and ensure the safety and security of our people," he said.

"The Indian Air Force is not just a military force, it is a symbol of our nation's collective strength and determination," he said.