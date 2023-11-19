Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

RTI appeals, complaints disposal rate crosses 90% in current fiscal: CIC

Singh lauded the Central Information Commission for achieving "consistent decline" in pendency with corresponding rise in disposal of the RTI appeals

Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 7:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The disposal rate of appeals and complaints filed under the RTI Act has crossed 90 per cent so far this fiscal, Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Heeralal Samariya said on Sunday.
Samariya, who was sworn in as the CIC on November 6, said this during a meeting with Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During an hour-long meeting, Samariya informed the minister that the disposal rate of the Right to Information (RTI) appeals and complaints has, for the first time, crossed 90 per cent in the current financial year, according to a personnel ministry statement.
Singh lauded the Central Information Commission for achieving "consistent decline" in pendency with corresponding rise in disposal of the RTI appeals.
According to the CIC data available as on November 9, 11,499 RTI appeals and complaints were disposed of, while 12,695 were received, marking a disposal rate of 90.5 per cent, the statement said.
In 2022-23, 19,018 appeals were registered, while in 2021-22, 19,604 appeals were filed as against 19, 183 in 2020-21.
As many as 29,210 RTI appeals were disposed of in 2022-23, 28,793 in 2021-22 and 17,017 in 2020-21, it said, adding that the figures include the backlog of pending RTI appeals which were also disposed of during the respective years.
The minister applauded the office of Chief Information Commission for being the first government body to use artificial intelligence (AI) for study, analysis and pattern of RTIs and "also checking credentials of RTI applicants", the statement said.
The CIC also apprised the minister of the hybrid mode, i.e., physical-cum-video conferencing introduced in his office for hearing and disposal of RTI appeals.
Singh told the CIC to urge the State Information Commissions to also introduce the hybrid mode latest by the end of this year.
The commission conducted 4,783 video conferences in 2020-21, 7,514 in 2021-22 and 11,090 in 2022-23. With such improvements, the pendency of appeals and complaints was brought down progressively from 38,116 in the year 2020-21 to 29,213 in 2021-22 and further to a record low of 19,233 during 2022-23.

Also Read

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Prez Murmu over selection of CIC

Over 19,000 complaints, appeals pending with CIC: Centre in Lok Sabha

Fadnavis took action on 114,000 letters in 11 mths: Reply to RTI question

CIC verdict can't be referred to bring political parties under RTI: Centre

Public sector enterprises must ensure transparency, accountability: CIC

83 more Delhi shops, commercial establishments allowed to operate 24x7

Chaudhari emphasises role of private sector in boosting IAF's capability

Solar module exports zoom manifold on the back of China Plus-One strategy

Adani-Hindenburg row: Plea in SC seeks contempt action against Sebi

India's international stature has grown after Modi became PM: Rajnath Singh

The Union minister said that it was during the Modi government that a 24-hour portal service was introduced for e-filing of the RTI applications at anytime and from anywhere.
Singh said that the role of the Central Information Commission is important to live up to PM Modi's vision of transparency and citizen participation in the functioning of the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RTI Act RTI application Chief Information Commissioner

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Final IND vs AUS Playing 11

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon