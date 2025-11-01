Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sabarimala temple gold theft case: Former officer arrested by SIT

Sabarimala temple gold theft case: Former officer arrested by SIT

Investigators said Kumar had been associated with Sabarimala since the 1990s and knew the idols were covered in gold

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

In October, the SIT recovered about 400 grams of stolen gold from a jewellery shop in Bellari, Karnataka. (Image: Adobe Stock)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the missing gold from the Sabarimala temple has arrested former executive officer Sudheesh Kumar in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported.
 
Kumar, who worked as the temple’s executive officer in 2019, was taken into custody after being questioned at the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram. He is accused of hiding the fact that the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols were gold-plated, and falsely recording them as copper sheets in the temple’s official documents.
 
Third arrest in the case
 
Kumar is the third person arrested in the case, after Potty, who sponsored the electroplating of the Dwarapalaka idol plates in 2019, and former administrative officer B Murari Babu. Officials said he will be presented before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The SIT has also questioned Vasudevan, a close aide of Potty, who allegedly kept an additional gold-plated pedestal from the idol, later found at a relative’s house in Thiruvananthapuram.
 
 
How did the gold go missing?

Also Read

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,290; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Gold

Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Gold today; key levels to watch

Gold

Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,21,470; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Wealth management panel

Where are India's millionaires investing? Experts discuss at BFSI event

gold, jewellery

Indian gold investment demand hits record $10 billion in Sep quarter: WGC

 
According to the report, investigators said Kumar had been associated with Sabarimala since the 1990s and knew the idols were covered in gold. In 2019, when the Dwarapalaka plates were handed over to the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, for gold plating, Kumar allegedly listed them as copper. This allowed Potty to remove the existing gold plating without raising suspicion.
 
Gold recovered from Karnataka
 
In October, the SIT recovered about 400 grams of stolen gold from a jewellery shop in Bellari, Karnataka. The gold had been handed over by Potty to his associate Govardhan, whose shop was raided by the police. Investigators also found gold coins and ₹2 lakh in cash at Potty’s home in Pulimath, Thiruvananthapuram.
 
Sabarimala temple gold theft
 
In 2019, copper plates clad in gold that adorned the Dwarapalaka idols and other sacred panels at the temple were removed for re-plating. The initial weight of the gold-clad plates was approximately 42.8 kg. However, when they were handed over to a firm in Chennai, their weight dropped to about 38.26 kg, leaving an unexplained shortfall of around 4.54 kg.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
 

More From This Section

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

Bengaluru-Kochi Vande Bharat schedule announced, services to begin soon

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

No entry to non-Delhi BS-III goods vehicles from today: Key details

Rohit Arya

Mumbai hostage crisis: Last rites of Rohit Arya performed in Pune

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for second day; AQI recorded at 298

Zubeen Garg

Singapore sends Zubeen Garg's post-mortem, toxicology reports to Assam SIT

Topics : Gold theft Sabarimala case Sabarimala row Sabarimala temple row Sabarimala verdict BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon