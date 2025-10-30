Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Indian gold investment demand hits record $10 billion in Sep quarter: WGC

Indian gold investment demand hits record $10 billion in Sep quarter: WGC

Overall gold consumption, however, fell 16 per cent to 209.4 tonnes as jewellery demand slumped 31 per cent to 117.7 tonnes due to record-high prices

gold, jewellery

Demand in the December quarter is expected to exceed that of the September quarter, supported by festivals and the wedding season

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rising gold prices are spurring Indian investors to buy bars and coins, with record purchases worth $10 billion in the September quarter lifting their share of total consumption to an all-time high, the World Gold Council said on Thursday.

Gold has become a mainstream asset as investors diversify portfolios and boost allocations, even among those with little prior exposure, said Sachin Jain, CEO of WGC's India operations.

"We believe investors' interest in gold will continue and grow in the coming quarters," he said.

Investment demand in the world's second-largest gold consumer jumped 20 per cent year on year in September quarter to 91.6 metric tonnes, or 67 per cent in value terms to $10.2 billion, the WGC said.

 

Overall gold consumption, however, fell 16 per cent to 209.4 tonnes as jewellery demand slumped 31 per cent to 117.7 tonnes due to record-high prices.

Also Read

Gold

Global gold demand climbs 3% to quarterly record as investment soars: WGC

market rally, gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,22,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,100

Gold

Govt to allocate UAE trade pact gold quota via competitive online bidding

Gold

RBI brings back more gold from abroad after West freezes Russia's reserves

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,20,810; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Local gold prices, which hit a record 132,294 rupees per 10 grams earlier this month, have surged 56 per cent so far in 2025 after a 21 per cent rise last year.

Investment demand accounted for 40 per cent of total gold consumption in the first nine months of 2025, the highest on record, the WGC said.

Physically backed gold exchange-traded funds are also gaining traction amid the rally, Jain added.

Gold ETFs drew record monthly inflows of 83.63 billion rupees in September, data compiled by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

Demand in the December quarter is expected to exceed that of the September quarter, supported by festivals and the wedding season, said Jain.

However, despite this seasonal recovery, total gold demand in 2025 could range between 600 and 700 metric tonnes, the lowest since 2020, and down from last year's 802.8 tonnes, Jain said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gold, gold stocks

Gold reserves rise $31 bn in FY26 as RBI buys, prices hit record high

Gold

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,23,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,54,900

market rally, gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,25,610

Gold

Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,24,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,900

gold, gold stocks

Gold falls to ₹1,25,600 per 10 grams in Delhi amid weak global cues

Topics : Gold India gold demand Indian gold demand Gold demand in India World Gold Council

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon