Friday, October 31, 2025 | 07:52 AM IST
Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,21,470; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,21,470; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,21,620 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,21,470, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,50,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,11,340.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,21,470 in Mumbai, Kolkata and  remained ₹1,23,270 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,21,620.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,11,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and  ₹1,12,990 in Chennai.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,490.
          
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,50,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900.  ALSO READ: Indian gold investment demand hits record $10 billion in Sep quarter: WGC
 
US gold prices edged higher on Friday, and were on track for a third straight monthly gain, as bargain hunting and a Federal Reserve interest rate cut lifted demand, while investors digested a tentative trade deal between China and the US
 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $4,034 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT. Bullion has gained 4.5 per cent so far this month. 
US gold futures for December delivery slipped 1.1 per cent to $3,955 per ounce.
 
Global gold demand rose 3 per cent year-on-year to 1,313 metric tons, the highest quarterly number on record, in the third quarter as investment demand soared, the World Gold Council said on Thursday. 
Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.42 per cent to 1,040.35 tons on Thursday from 1,036.05 tons on Wednesday. 
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $48.92 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $1,613.50 and palladium climbed 2.1 per cent to $1,474.5174.
 
 (with inputs from Reuters)

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

