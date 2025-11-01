Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for second day; AQI recorded at 298

With AQI across several stations still in the 'poor' and 'very poor' range, authorities have tightened vehicle entry rules, raised parking charges amid persistent smog over Delhi-NCR

At 8 am, the Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an AQI of 298, while several other locations reported ‘very poor’ air quality levels (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) edging close to 300, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A thick haze of smog continued to envelop the city despite anti-pollution measures being implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR).
 
At 8 am, the Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an AQI of 298, while several other locations reported ‘very poor’ air quality levels.
 
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301–400 very poor, and 401–500 severe, per CPCB norms.

Efforts to curb pollution levels

The worsening air quality follows the post-Diwali spike, typically caused by emissions, stagnant weather, and residual smoke. Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect across Delhi-NCR.
 
 
To discourage vehicular pollution, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled parking fees at all designated sites. Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned entry of non-Delhi-registered BS-III and lower commercial goods vehicles from Saturday. Passenger vehicles are currently exempt.

Authorities said these measures aim to reduce vehicular emissions, one of the biggest contributors to urban smog.

Cloud seeding suspended after failed trials

Plans to induce artificial rainfall through cloud seeding have been temporarily suspended after trials earlier this week failed to produce rain due to low moisture levels.
 
Officials said further attempts would depend on favourable atmospheric conditions.
 
Residents—particularly children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions—have been advised to limit outdoor exposure as pollution levels remain elevated.

Delhi weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies and mild humidity during the day, with mist or smog likely to persist overnight. Temperatures are expected to remain steady, adding little relief to the prevailing pollution levels.

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

